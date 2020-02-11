The 82-year-old chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata apart from being famous for his work, is also quite famous for his social media presence.

Ratan Tata has quite a relatable sense of humour and his Instagram posts have made him a favourite of its users. After reaching one million followers on Instagram, he took to his account to share a picture which was captioned, "I've just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone."

"This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues," wrote Ratan Tata in an Instagram post that has been 'liked' by over 3.85 lakh users.

The 82-year-old's response to an Instagram comment calling him "chhotu" is winning the internet.

Have a look.

"There is a child in each of us. Please treat this young lady with respect," Ratan Tata wrote with a smiley face at the end.

The Instagram user was bombarded with messages soon after her comment. From calling it "disrespectful" to "are you uneducated", netizens left no stone unturned to criticise her choice of words. However, in the follow-up comments, she tried to defend her comment, saying "he is an idol for every one" and "from love I can say anything."

Ratan Tata had joined Instagram on October 30 last year. The first photo posted from his account features him in a black suit. The image went with the caption: "I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community."