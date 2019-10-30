The 81-year-old chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata joined Instagram on Wednesday, October 30. The first photo posted from Ratan Tata's account features him in a black suit. The image goes with the caption: "I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community."

Tata said that he is excited to join "all of you" on Instagram. Almost immediately, news of Ratan Tata's Instagram debut led to an influx of followers, likes, and comments. He got over 5,000 followers in just two hours.

Here is Ratan Tata's first post:

The above post garnered over 2,500 likes and more than 290 comments. Tata's followers were quick enough to welcome him on Instagram.

I made it to the Gram, says Ratan Tata

The 81-year-old business tycoon also took to his official Twitter account to shares the news of his Instagram debut. His Instagram bio says: "I made it to the Gram!"

A few days back, Ratan Tata invested in Ola Electric as part of its Series A round of funding. However, Tata is also an early investor in Ola's parent firm - ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd. Tata has always been a driving force in the automotive industry, with a hands-on contribution to the innovation, growth, and international reach of Tata Motors. His investment in Ola Electric will bring his deep experience and mentorship to the firm's ambitions to make electric mobility viable at scale.