Ratan Tata conferred with 'Assam Baibhav Award'

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday conferred the state's three highest civilian awards to 19 distinguished personalities in different fields.

In presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Governor conferred the "Assam Baibhav Award" to industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata at a function held in Sankaradev Kalakshetra here.

The "Assam Saurav Awards" were given to academician Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr. Lakhsmanan S in the field of Public Service, Professor Dipak Chand Jain for Business Management, Lovlina Borgohain for Sports and Neel Pawan Baruah in Art and Culture.

The "Assam Gaurav Award" was bestowed upon Munindra Nath Ngatey in the field of Public Service and Vaccination, Dr. Basanta Hazarika for Health and Covid Management, Akash Jyoti Gogoi in Poultry Farming, Manoj Kumar Basumatary in Piggery, Khorsing Terang in Sports and Mountaineering, Boby Hazarika for Woman Entrepreneurship, Hemoprabha Chutia for Weaving, Namita Kalita in Health and Public Services, Bornita Momin in Public Service, Dharanidhar Boro for Wildlife Conservation, Kaushik Baruah for Agro Exporter and Entrepreneur, Kalpana Boro in Public Service and Asif Iqbal in Health and Medicine.

The "Assam Baibhav Award" carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh while "Assam Saurav" and "Assam Gaurav" carries a citation, a medal, cash amount of Rs 4 and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.