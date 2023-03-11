A pleasurable visit to a popular fast food joint ended up as a nightmare for a Hyderabad kid after a big-sized rat clambered up his shorts and bit him.

The incident caught on the closed circuit camera of the fastfood major's outlet in the Kompally area of Hyderabad has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 8-year old boy, accompanied by his parents, can be seen having a snack when a large rat scampers out of the restaurant washroom into the dining area. When it climbs up the boy's shorts, his father jumps to the rescue and plucks the rat from the child's shorts and tosses it away.

The child was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for two rat bites on his left leg. The boy's father, an army officer, filed a complaint a day after the incident on March 9.

Symptoms after Rat-bite

Without early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, rat-bite can cause fever (RBF)severe disease and several other illnesses.

The early symptoms of rat-bite fever can be similar to the symptoms of other medical conditions, according to the US CDC. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, head ache, muscle pain, joint pain or rashes.

Symptoms usually begin 3 to 10 days after contact with the bacteria, but can be delayed as long as 3 weeks. By this time, any rodent bite or scratch wound that caused the infection has usually healed.

Within 2 to 4 days after fever begins, a rash may appear on the hands and feet. This rash looks like flat, reddened areas with small bumps. One or more joints may then become swollen, red, or painful.

(With inputs from IANS, CDC)