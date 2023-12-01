Rashmika Mandanna's expression and dialogue has taken over social media. In one particular scene, when Rashmika speaks to Ranbir Kapoor's character in anger, she does so in anger with clenched teeth. The facial expression and dialogue delivery became a butt of jokes and memes on social media. Many even trolled the actress for the same.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Rashmika's expressions

Now, the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to it. Sandeep has said that he wanted Rashmika to react and act this way and added that he knew they would receive such kind of reaction from the audience. "She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it's a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it," the director said in an interview.

Sandeep went on to add, "When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense." The film shows Ranbir Kapoor as a raw, intense man and explores the complicated dynamics between a son and his father.

A-rated K3G

The film received an A rating and Ranbir Kapoor went on to call it an "A rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham". "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is," the Brahmastra actor had said in an interview. Not just this, Sandeep Reddy also hinted at a possibility of Animal 2.