Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest commercial hits of 2021. The multilingual movie, directed by Sukumar, stuck gold not only in Andhra and Telangana but also in the Hindi belt.

Here's How Rashmika Demanded

This has paved way for Rashmika Mandanna to demand for a hike in remuneration for the second part of the movie. If we go by the reports in the Hindi media, the Kodagu girl has asked for 50 per cent increase from what she reserved for first instalment of Pushpa.

Well, Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly paid Rs 2 crore for Pushpa: Part 1. Now, she has demanded Rs 3 crore for the sequel. Interestingly, the makers of the film have no complains and decided to give her well-deserved pay hike for the sequel.

Pushpa, which was released on 17 December in multiple languages, minted over Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. Sukumar's creation is an action drama which impressed the fans with its content and Allu Arjun's performance.

It was a story of Pushpa (Allu Arjun) who grows on to become a big name in red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Allu Arjun's body language, mannerism, action and technicalities were the plus points of Pushpa. As a result, the movie was received well by the Hindi audience as well.

The Hindi version alone has garnered over Rs 75 crore.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has already started working on Pushpa 2. "I have shot some portions for the film but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released 'Pushpa: The Rise' on December 17 this year," he told IANS.