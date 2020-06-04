Actress Rashmika Mandanna asked her fans about the kind of roles she wants in upcoming movies. Many of them said that they would like to see her in roles like Lilly and Geeta in Vijay Devarakonda's films again.

Rashmika Mandanna had two releases like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma in 2020 and both of them have become hit with the audience. The actress has three other big-ticket movies like Pogaru, Sultan and Pushpa lined up for the shoot. She has self-quarantined following the novel coronavirus outbreak. She is said to be reading some interesting script for the future.

The popular south Indian actress is also trying to connect with her fans through social media and understand their likes and dislikes. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna asked their suggestion to change her name. Day after this, she has now asked them about the kind of roles they want to see her in. She tweeted, "What kind of movies and characters do you want to see me in and as in the future? I am curious. Give me a reference - best!"

Rashmika Mandanna's post has received a response with 27,200 likes and 2,400 retweets. She has also got over 4,900 replies with suggestions to play the kind of roles they want her to play in her forthcoming film. She hogged the limelight through her performance as Lilly and Geetha in Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam and many fans want her Vijay and play similar roles again.

Here some fans' replies to Rashmika Mandanna's tweet:

Prashant @Prashan59098589

Can we Expect #VD11 or #VD12 @TheDeverakonda As a Police Officer @iamRashmika Lead heroine Director -- Rohit Shetty (specialist on police movies) Producer -- Dharma Movie pan 100% Blockbuster ka baap All my Dream combinations Can weHope 2021or22 ?

Vivek Patel @vivek_patel_45

We Like You To Do More & More Tollywood And Kannad Movies That To In Same Characters Like Lilly & Geeta #MajorCrush #RashmikaMandanna #Rosh

Rashmika AntePranum @rashmikaheart

Happy evening cutie I prefer #DearComrade Lilly part it's best u lived in Lilly character, that type of movie's best @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna

Psycho.programmer @psychoprogramm

I would like to see you in a role which you have never done before. I would like to see you in a psychological thriller where you are mentally depressed by all the wrong doings happening around you on women. Then you go on killing spree on the people responsible. (1/2)

Arnav Malhotra @ArnavMalhotra19

Only comedy drama movies like geetha govindam...!! Your chemistry with vijay devrakonda sir is superb.. I want you to work with vijay devrakonda sir once again

Rashmika Fans @RashmikaFans

You actually has a face of Tamil girl & in Traditional attire, you are so beautiful please do a full-fledged tamil girl attire film. Geetha attitude in paavada thavani get-up will be a unforgettable Treat to all fans

Chirag Mittal @chiragmittal16k

Romantic movies and would like to see you in some Action movies too. Love you @iamRashmika mam. Bouquet ❤ Handshake #RashmikaMandanna

Krithik @Krithik_tvf

I want u to act in @actorvijay Anna movies soon @iamRashmika

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRa20371923