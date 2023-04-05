Pan India Rashmika Mandanna is lovingly monikered as the national crush of India. After winning hearts down in the South, Rashmika has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood Her last Bollywood film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra was loved by critics and fans alike. She was also seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye.

The actress is not just known for her acting prowess but also for her spontaneous nature and sparkling smile.

As the actress is celebrating her 27th birthday, let's take a look at the Srivalli star's journey from South cinema to Bollywood, from her favourite music band to her favourite colour.

Rashmika's Janam Bhoomi

Rashmika Mandanna was born and raised in Kodagu and studied at Coorg she is the eldest among her siblings.

Before entering films won Clean and Clear fresh face in 2014. she was the first-ever girl from Coorg to win the title. The actress made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party.

And since then there is no stopping for her. The actress has proved her mettle in films like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam and her latest Pushpa

Music maniac

Rashmika Mandanna loves Shakira and Justin Bieber. And if you have seen her pictures and videos she also flashes the Korean heart sign as she is a huge BTS fan. 7.

Rashmika Mandanna loves to travel and her favourite destination is London. She also loves the colour pink.

She did a viral photoshoot near Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru to raise awareness about water pollution in lakes. The campaign was created by a senior from her school. She didn't charge a penny for the campaign.

Let's take a look at Rashmika's songs which are must-haves in your playlist!

I love it.

I love you ❤️

Thankyou. ❤️

More than anything else I am grateful to have all of you in my life. ❤️thankyou again.. ❤️ #6GoldenYearsOfRashmika pic.twitter.com/wyc6kxPTPu — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 30, 2022

National Crush Rashmika's foot-tapping song

Upcoming films

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the sequel of the blockbuster.

On Mandanna's birthday, production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a video teaser for the new campaign of 'Pushpa 2' - "The HUNT before the RULE - #WhereIsPushpa."

Animal: Rashmika will be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.

She will also be seen in the film VNRTrio, the movie is directed by Venky Kudumula.

The actress shared pictures from a puja ceremony on the sets of the film.

She will also be seen in the film Rainbow. Written and directed by Shantharuban, 'Rainbow' is an emotional journey that the actress hopes to bring to life on screen.

#Animal first look is here ❤️?

So so excited for you all to see this look…. ? pic.twitter.com/uCDWfdfVpd — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 31, 2022

Produced by SR Prabhu's production banner 'Dream Warrior Pictures', Dev Mohan of 'Shaakuntalam' fame will play the male lead in the Tamil-Telugu movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran.

International Business Times, India wishes Rashmika Mandanna a very Happy Birthday!