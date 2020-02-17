https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/730089/vijay-gets-warm-reception-by-fans-neyveli.jpg IBTimes IN

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be sending feelers to Vijay. The actress, who had earlier claimed that she desires to work with Thalapathy, has now gone one step ahead. Well, the bubbly girl has claimed that she wants the Bigil star to be her husband.

During the promotional interview of her upcoming Telugu film Bheeshma, she was asked to name three names of the actors whom she wants her as a friend, boyfriend and husband. The Kirik Party actress said that she wants Nithin to be her friend.

Rashmika's Obsession for Vijay

When it came to boyfriend, Rashmika said, "I want Vijay Thalapathy to be my beau. I am obsessed with him," However, she refused to take the name of an actor, whom she wants her as her husband. On insisting, the 23-year old also added that she would like to marry the Tamil actor.

Rashmika Mandanna is a fan of Vijay and expressed her wish to act with him in a film. In fact, the Kodagu girl was approached to play the female lead in his upcoming movie Master, but the talks reportedly did not progress once Malavika Mohanan's dates were available for the Tamil film.

Rashmika's Loss is Malavika's Gain

"I want to do the film. Look, it is not like I got an offer. There were discussions happening but later nobody got back to me only. So, do I want to do the film? Of course, yes, because I grew up watching the man's work. I'd love to be a part of his film," she was quoted as saying by a daily.

Also, Rashmika Mandanna had hailed 'Singapenney' song from Vijay's previous film Bigil. "I don't know why but I had goosebumps listening to this song. The voice-the music-the visuals-and of course the actor. [sic]"

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has a few movies in her kitty that includes Karthi's Sultan and Allu Arun's movie with Sukumar.

