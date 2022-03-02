Rashmika Mandanna has finally responded to rumours of her marriage with Vijaya Deverakonda, saying that it is a "time-pass speculation".

Rumours around Rashmika Mandanna's relationship with Vijay Deverakonda have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Just 10 days ago, speculations were rife that they were ready to tie the knot although the date of their marriage was not confirmed.

Vijay's Shocking Response

In fact, Vijay Deverakonda's response to the rumours had raised eyebrows and many had cautioned him to be careful while responding to speculations.

Now, Rashmika Mandanna, who was mum on the issue, has spoken about the marriage rumours. According to Kannada daily Vijaya Karnataka, she had denied the reports which claimed that she was marrying him.

"It is a time-pass speculation. There is a lot of time for marriage. When the time comes I will definitely tie the knot. These rumours won't affect me," she said.

Friendship Started During Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got closer during the making of their blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam. They also worked together in Dear Comrade. In both the movies, their chemistry worked big time, leading the rumour mills to speculate about their alleged affair.

Not to forget, their lip-lock scenes had raised eyebrows in the films. In fact, the kissing scene in Geetha Govindam had ruffled feathers as she was then in a relationship with Rakshit Shetty.

The Kannada daily further claims about her earlier statement about marriage. Rashmika Mandanna had reportedly said that she was too young to tie the knot and she had not given a thought about her wedding.

On The Work Front

Rashmika, who is basking in the success of her hit movie Pushpa: The Rise, has a couple of interesting projects in her hands. Sharwanand's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Hindi movie Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Pushpa 2.

Whereas Vijay Deverakonda is busy with his debut Bollywood movie Liger. It is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh. She has paired up opposite Ananya Pandey.