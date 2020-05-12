The old phrase 'like mother, like daughter' suits best for Rashmika and her mom Suman Mandanna. People, whom them meet, often draw comparisions between the two over their looks, but the actress feels they only have one similarity and that she has revealed now on her Instagram account.

'I am nothing like my mum'

"I am nothing like my mum- I sure do look a lot like her (a lot of you say) but nothing else is. The reason I look like her, is her smile. It's the best armour I could possibly wear. I think that is something and the only thing we share- Our smiles which is the best armour to us and our loved ones. ♥️ don't you agree mama?" Rashmika Mandanna posts with pride.

Suman's Role

Suman has played a big role in shaping Rashmika Mandanna's career. She has always stood like her pillar of strength. Especially when the actress was going through the tough phase following break-up with her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty and netizens held her responsible for the split.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is in huge demand across South India. In a matter of four years, she has become one of the most-sought after actresses. She has also got offers from Bollywood and the actress turned down an offer to work alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie Jersey.

Upcoming Movies

Her long-delayed Kannada movie Pogaru is in the post-production stages. The movie had courted a controversy for the way she was presented in a song titled Karabu. Apart from this movie, she is part of Karthi's Tamil movie Sultan and Allu Arjun's Telugu flick Pushpa.

She has also got many offers and the actress is yet announced her upcoming projects.