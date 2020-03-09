Times have flown and the pain of break-up has possibly eased, but the memories continue to remain in the minds of the people. Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna have moved on in their lives, but people are all ears to read and listen to anything about their broken relationship.

For such people, here is a video, which is the last time that the ex-couple was seen together before announcing the break-up. Although the actors had attended together an event organised by a leading Kannada daily, the video is not available on internet.

Rashmika Mandanna had attended the muhurat of Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava's Avane Srimannarayana, which was released earlier this year, in May 2018. This event was a few months before the couple formally announced that they were parting ways.

Does Video Gives Hints on the Strained Relationship?

Rashmika Mandanna seems like was not too comfortable to appear alongside Rakshit Shetty. She is quietly staying behind. Although people might argue that the Geetha Govindam girl was letting the cast and crew take all the attention, the 24-year, until then, never used to hide her emotions and always stand next to her ex-beau every time they were seen together in public.

On closely looking at the clip, one would get hints of their strained relationship. Ever cheerful Rashmika Mandanna appears dull and avoids having an eye contact with Rakshit, who hugged once to show no signs of the the cracks in their affair.

What went wrong?

After falling in love during the making of Kirik Party, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna had a grand engagement in July 2017. Unfortunately, a year later, they announced their separation.

Although the actors never revealed the reason behind the break-up, compatibility issue and a few other differences between the two killed their relationship, as per the rumour mills. Nonetheless, they handled the issue with dignity although Rashmika Mandanna has been constantly attacked by his fans on social media for their separation.