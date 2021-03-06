Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to begin shooting with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra for her upcoming movie titled 'Mission Majnu'. On Thursday, the actress was papped at the Mumbai airport as she was heading towards Lucknow, where the film is being shot for the past few weeks now.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. The actress posted a five-seconds Boomerang video from her first day on the sets of the film where she was seen hiding her face behind the clapboard. She captioned the post: "#MissionMajnu Day 1..". Donning a salwar suit with her hair tied in a braid, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in a happy mood as she is ready to make her debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu'.

Bollywood debut

Talking about her Bollywood debut, Rashmika Mandanna told Pinkvilla in a statement that "Mission Majnu has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content and I am really looking forward to this exciting journey with RSVP, Guilty By Association, Siddharth, Shantanu and the entire team."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra had shared a post with Rashmika Mandanna last month as he started shooting for the film. Since then, he has been sharing several glimpses of Lucknow while shooting for 'Mission Majnu'.

'Mission Majnu' revolves around a covert operation of the 1970-1980 decade and portrays the bond between India and Pakistan that changed after the operation. Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the film is the story of a spy played by Sidharth Malhotra. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, the film also features Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra who will be seen playing crucial characters in the story.

Busy with other projects

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been a part of several South Indian hit films such as 'Dear Comrade', 'Geetha Govindam', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and others, is reportedly busy with a number of projects at present. Apart from this film, the actress is apparently working on a pan-Indian film titled 'Pushpa', 'Sulthan' and is scheduled to work on a Hindi project along with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.