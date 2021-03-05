Prominent Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay are expecting their first child and the vocalist took to her official social media handle to share the news with her fans. In 2015, Shreya Ghoshal had tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, the singer posted an adorable picture of herself cradling her baby bump and captioned it as "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!" She added: "Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Meanwhile, her husband also announced it on his social media by sharing the same image. He wrote: "Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal."

Soon after the couple made the announcement, congratulatory messages from her fans and industry colleagues started pouring in. Sophie Choudry wrote: "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling". Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who herself welcomed a baby boy recently, tweeted: "Congratulations dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya on the Amazing news. I'm sure you're going to be great parents! My little Singh & I are eagerly waiting to meet & jam with #BabyShreyaditya Lots & lots of love & hugs."

Vishal Dadlani commented: "Oyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I'm so happy for you guys!! Congratulations!!!", while Ashmit Patel said: "Whoo hooooo Congratulations."

Devdas fame

On the work front, Shreya Ghoshal recently launched her single album titled 'Angana Morey'. The song has been written, composed and sung by Shreya Ghoshal herself and the music production was done by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

In 2002, Shreya Ghoshal rose to popularity for her work in the Bollywood film, Devdas. She was also rewarded with the National Film Award for the Best Female Playback Singer. Ever since, she has been entertaining her fans with an array of melodious songs.

Meanwhile, talking about pregnancy, TV host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha are also expecting their second child. The Roadies-fame anchor took to Instagram and posted a family picture with his wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to share the news.