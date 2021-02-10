Rashmika Mandanna, who is prepping up for the release of her much-hyped Kannada film Pogaru, is stepping into Bollywood with Mission Majnu. The actress, who is open to work in any language, has said in her recent interviews that language is not a barrier as long as the script is good.

Interested in Biopics

She has also expressed her interest to star in biopics. When an interviewer asked Rashmika whether she is interested in acting in biopics, she said, "I would like to star in the biopics of Sridevi or Soundarya, if offered."

Biopics have become a rage in film industries across the country. From cricketer MS Dhoni to yesteryear actress mathematician Shakuntala Devi, the life stories of many stars have been brought on screen. Currently, there are many such projects in the making. It has to be seen whether Rashmika Mandanna gets the opportunity to work on the biopics of Sridevi or Soundarya.

However, many actresses since Sridevi's death have expressed their interest to star in Sridevi's biopic if it is ever made.

Rashmika, Controversy's Favourite Child

Coming back to Rashmika, the actress, who has landed in many controversies in the last few years, says that she used to cry when controversies broke out earlier, but she has not started living with it. "I have spent half my life in controversies! But with time I have started taking those issues in positive ways. Now I feel something is missing when there are no controversies. Moreover, there are people, who love to see me happy and they will not let me feel sad," she said during a promotional interview of Pogaru.

The actress has not taken up any project in Kannada after Pogaru. The 24-year old claims that she is willing to sign new projects if good offers come her way. "Ask heroes and producers to offer me their films. If the script is good I will do it," the actress adds.

The Kirik Party actress also rubbished the rumours of receiving Rs 2 crore remuneration. She jokingly said that such speculations led to the Income Tax raid at her premises, last year.