Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the release of her next project Pogaru, is one of the highly-paid actresses among her peers. In a matter of just four years, she is commanding a big paycheque.

Is Rashmika Getting Rs 2-crore Remuneration?

There have been lots of rumours over her remuneration. During the promotional interview of her Pogaru, the actress was asked whether she has hiked her remuneration to Rs 2 crore. The jovial actress denied the speculations in her style.

"I heard the news. This rumour led to Income- Tax department carrying out raids at our premises. No producer is willing to pay so much amount even if I ask them. Producers ask 'how can we afford the said amount when the hero itself is being paid so much,' she said on a lighter note, stating that the 24-year old would like to claim that she is receiving the said amount as her remuneration.

Rashmika on Pogaru

Talking about the film, Rashmika said that she had a wonderful time working with the young and energetic team. "The shooting was done for about 1.5 years. This movie has all the elements that the audience love to see in a commercial film. I am doing the role of a lecturer. Dhruva and I will be like ''Tom and Jerry' in the film," The Kirik Party actress claims.

After working in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She was earlier offered to work in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, but she rejected the film.

Why did she Reject Jersey?

"I was having date issues then. I don't want to make people wait for me. So, I rejected the offer. Now, I am entering B-town with Mission Majnu which has a very good story, " Rashmika explains.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently working on Karthi-starrer Tamil film Sulthan and Allu Arjun's Telugu film Pushpa among a few others, and Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru will be out on 19 February.