Rashmika Mandanna has penned a beautiful letter about her father and to explain the kind of equation that she shares with him. Although she has spent quite lesser time with him since childhood, the actress understand the kind of feelings that her dad has for me.

She has revealed that her father used to be away on work most of time during her childhood days, but now he has become her "business partner." Yet they do not share much, but know each other that they love each other.

The Kirik Party actress calls him her pillar of strength.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's complete letter below:

Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born.

Ahhh. When I was a baby he'd always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don't share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine.

Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you'll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears' lives.

They are away working their heads off -

For us

They are mostly strict about some of our choices -

Because they want the best for us

They don't show out their emotions very often -

Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out.

Can they love their children equally as the mums?

YES!

It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions.

If you ask me who I love more?

Mum or dad?

What do you think my answer is?

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Kannada film Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru, Karthi's Tamil film Sultan and Allu Arjun's Telugu film Pushpa.