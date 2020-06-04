At what age did Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the cover page for the first time? Any guess? Well, one might be surprised to know that she appeared on a magazine at the age of five! Yes, the actress herself has revealed the secret on her Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna's Post

The actress has shared the picture. Interestingly, her photo appeared on Tamil magazine Gokulam. The actress writes, "This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! ♥️ I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now.

Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn't trade it to anyone else's. I love my family, the friends I've made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we've fought, every milestone we've reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well

Fun fact- showing off my finger since [sic]"

Rashmika Mandanna started her career as a model before getting an opportunity to work in Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party. Following the massive success, she got plenty of good offers and eventually ventured into other film industries.

Today, Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most-sought after actresses in South India. She is the highest-paid among female stars in her league. Currently, she is working with Karthi's Sultan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.