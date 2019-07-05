Rashmika Mandanna's popularity is seeing massive increase films after films. After conquering the hearts of Kannada and Telugu audience, the girl from Coorg is making her debut in Kollywood. She is pairing up with none other than Karthi in her first Tamil flick.

Grapevine has it that she picked up the script when she had a couple of offers in hand and in order to work in the Karthi-starrer she had to let go a few projects from Tollywood and Sandalwood. Her decision to refuse a few movies was compensated by the producer with a hefty pay cheque, say rumour mills.

Yes, the makers of Karthi-starrer, which is produced by SR Prabhu on the banner of Dream Warriors, have paid a bomb to Rashmika Mandanna. If the rumours are to be believed, she has earned close to Rs 1 crore for her debut Tamil film. It means her salary has increased at least by 30 percent compared to her previous films.

The actress, who received peanuts for her initial films, hiked her remuneration after the massive success of Geetha Govindam. She used to demand around Rs 40-45 lakh and charged over Rs 60 lakh for her Kannada film, Pogaru.

With plenty of offers coming her way, Rashmika Mandanna had a strong reason to increase her salary, say industry observers.

The film is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. The family entertainer has the music of Vivek-Mervin.