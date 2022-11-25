Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talked about celebs from the south these days. Currently basking in the success of Pushpa, the actress also won rave reviews for her Bollywood debut. The actress was seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye and won over the audience. However, as Mandanna gears up for more films in the Hindi belt, there are reports of a ban looming over the actress.

What went wrong

Yes, you read that right! If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the actress may get banned by the Kannada film industry. Rashmika, who is known as the "national crush" of India, was under fire when she didn't mention Rakshit Shetty while talking about her film journey in the industry. Many have labelled her as "ungrateful" ever since.

The now viral tweet

A tweet of Daily Culture that has gone viral, talks about a ban looming over the actress. And how this might affect Pushpa and Varisu teams. "News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna !!! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika's films permanently from #Karnataka Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams," Koimoi report quoted the tweet.

Rishab Shetty's dig

In a recent interview, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty also threw shade at Rashmika. On being asked who he would like to work with again among these actress (Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika), he shot back with an unexpected response.

Talking about the same, Shetty told Gulte.com, "I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers." He went on to add, "These actors, I don't like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha."