Patna (Bihar) / Mumbai: February 27th, 2021: Mumbai based successful entrepreneur, sportsperson and the founder of Significant Sports Capt. Rashid Ali Khan has bought Gaya Gladiators, a team in the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) T20. The auction for the same was held in Patna today.

Founded in 2011, Significant Sports holds a reputable position in the world of Sports Marketing & Celebrity Management. The company constantly aims at working towards being the frontrunner across various sports verticals and for being a one-stop destination for everything in and around sports.

Commenting on this development Capt. Rashid Ali Khan said, "We are delighted to be a part of this Bihar Cricket League T20, which will provide an opportunity to flourish and nourish hidden cricketing talent in Bihar. This initiative taken by BCL will bring a paradigm shift in the development of Bihar and will help the young cricketers grow exponentially."

"Being a sportsperson, I am always inclined towards promoting young talent and honing their skills in cricket. Gaya Gladiators will nurture the youngsters with potential and I am delighted to announce that legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan would be the mentor of Gaya Gladiators", he added.