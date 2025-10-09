Popular TV actor Nandish Sandhu, who rose to fame with Uttaran and became a household name for his boy-next-door charm and acting skills, has found love again.

The actor, who was earlier married his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai in 2012 but parted ways just two years later in 2014, has now announced his engagement.

Nandish, who often made headlines for his personal life but preferred to keep it private, surprised fans on Thursday, October 9, 2025, by revealing that he is engaged to fellow actor Kavita Banerjee.

Taking to Instagram, Nandish shared a carousel post featuring pictures from his ring ceremony, flaunting the engagement ring. He captioned the post simply, "Hi, partner."

Who is Kavita Banerjee?

Kavita Banerjee, his fiancée, is an actress known for her work in the web series Hiccups and Hookups and the film Ek Villain Returns. She has also appeared in several Hindi and Bengali television shows.

For the unversed, Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai tied the knot on February 12, 2012, and officially divorced in 2015 after a year of separation. Their split was attributed to compatibility issues. In later interviews, Nandish had expressed that he felt hurt and cornered by the public scrutiny surrounding their breakup.