Rashami Desai was the latest addition to the cast of Naagin 4. She replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in the show. The first look of Rashami's character in the show was out a couple of months ago wherein she was seen shooting a Holi sequence in white saree.

But due to the nationwide lockdown, the shooting of Naagin 4 has come to halt. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Rashami has been shown the exit doors for being an expensive resource to the show.

It is being said that the makers of Naagin 4 have decided to not take forward Rashami's character on the show since they are thinking about revamping the show post lockdown.

"The channel held a meeting with the makers and cast recently, after which Rashami was told that her character of Shlakha will not be taken forward. The channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down as we know how crunched the market is as of now. And Rashami was an expensive resource. So, a mutual decision was taken to let go of her character. Decision on Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria is yet to be made," a source close to the show was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

While there is no official confirmation about Rashami being asked to leave the show, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist is yet to react on the news of her ouster.