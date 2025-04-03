Rashami Desai flaunts no-makeup look with glasses; gets fat-shamed as netizens advise her to lose weight

On Wednesday, Shimmery Entertainment hosted a star-studded party, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry. The event saw the presence of luminaries such as Rashami Desai, Urvashi Rautela, Rupali Suri, Chahatt Khanna, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Khushi Mukherjee.

Several pictures and videos from the event have been making rounds on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the glitz and glamour that unfolded.

For the party, Rashami opted for baggy pants paired with a jacket. She accessorized with glasses and embraced a no-makeup look, flaunting her natural skin with just a touch of tinted lip gloss. She looked effortlessly beautiful in her bare-faced avatar.

However, netizens once again criticized her for her weight gain, with some taking to social media to body shame her and advise her to lose weight.

This isn't the first time that Rashami has faced scrutiny over her weight. She has been called out multiple times in the past, with several instances of body-shaming surfacing on social media.

Rashami has addressed trolls fat-shaming her

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashamai highlighted the constant pressure on the actors to meet beauty standards, saying, "In the glamour world, there's pressure to meet certain beauty standards. But sometimes, people don't realise what you are going through. I have been unwell for a few months."

She also mentioned, "You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don't need validation from anyone. Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it's a part of life." Surviving in this industry takes dedication. I can't look 21-22 forever. My journey is beautiful, but change is hard for some people to accept."