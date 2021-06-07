Two experts from the United States argue that the coronavirus's genome is strange and aberrant, reviving Wuhan's lab conspiracy theories. According to these experts who produced a damning essay, COVID-19's genomic sequencing clearly shows that the virus was created in a Chinese facility.

The claim was made jointly in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday by Dr Stephen Quay and Richard Muller, a physics professor at the University of California Berkeley and the founder of the US-based biopharmaceutical company Atossa Therapeutics, amid growing concern that the coronavirus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The scientists added, "The most convincing justification to accept the lab leak explanation is firmly grounded in science," highlighting the fact that COVID-19 has a genomic imprint that has never been seen in a natural coronavirus.

The genome sequencing pattern for COVID-19 is 'CGG-CGG,' which is one of 36 possibilities. Although it is often utilised in gain-of-function research, it is generally viewed as 'abnormal.' Experts claim that a CGG-CGG combination has never been seen in a naturally occurring coronavirus like SARS or MERS.

"In nature, the CGG-CGG pair has never been discovered," they stated. "This indicates that recombination, a popular approach for viruses to acquire new talents, will not work in this case because a sequence can't be picked up from another virus because it isn't present anywhere else."

The essay follows an explosive study published last week that claimed Chinese scientists produced COVID-19 in a Wuhan lab and then attempted to conceal their tracks by reverse-engineering copies of the virus to make it appear as if it had naturally arisen from bats.

Dr Stephen Quay tweeted in response to criticism of Wuhan's lab's study on a rare genome emergence that"Science is the study of unverified facts, the literal definition of the allegation. However, after 15 months of unsuccessfully censoring just one topic, this article tries to suppress an open, polite debate about the origins of COVID.4 million individuals who have died deserved to know the truth."

According to reports, Chinese military scientists considered weaponizing coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 epidemic, the details of which were collected by US experts. In recent weeks, many of the world's top scientists have been working hard to determine whether the virus was spread from the WIV virus.

The proposal was ridiculed by the mainstream American media and academia, who dubbed it a ridiculous conspiracy theory, possibly out of animosity toward Donald Trump, who embraced the lab leak notion early on. On the other hand, China has dismissed the Wuhan lab leak scenario as "very unlikely," accusing the US of "political manipulation."

Last Monday, US President Joe Biden urged the intelligence agencies to investigate whether COVID was a manufactured virus.