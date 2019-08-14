After the success of his most recent 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha', Yo Yo Honey Singh's fans are super enthralled as those peppy beats were definitely something that made them groove.

Recently, the rapper shared a couple of videos on his social media handle where he was seen jamming with his singing mates as they revisited his hit song 'Brown Rang', which definitely gave all of his fans a bit of nostalgia.

This only goes on to prove that Yo Yo Honey Singh is extremely dedicated and committed to his music and leaves no stone unturned to keep the music alive.

Last year has been a marvellous year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters where the rapper has conquered the Indian music industry with his music and distinctive style.

Casting his magic spell and capturing hearts, Yo Yo Honey Singh has been treating fans with his rhythmic line-up.

After 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha', fans are eagerly waiting for his next song, and we cannot wait to see what the rapper and musician has to offer.