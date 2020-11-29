Lil Yase, the American singer whose real name is Mark Antonyyo Alexander, was reportedly shot dead in the East Bay region of San Francisco. The 25-year-old rapper's music label has confirmed the passing of the up-and-coming rapper, one day after he wished Thanksgiving to his followers on Instagram.

TMZ has confirmed that the California-native singer Lil Yase was reportedly shot and killed early Saturday. His murder has shocked his friends and family because the "Bum B***" singer had no enemies and led a very simple and harmonic life.

Right on Thanksgiving 2020, Lil Yase shared a series of snaps where he was seen on a stairwell wearing a pink hoodie that displayed Hollywood abstract graphics on the front and a New York Big Apple on the backside.

'If my n**** trippin den I'm trippin it's up wit UNK," he wrote beside those pictures.

Sources close to the young rapper has claimed that he was with his team late Friday night at a recording studio just north of San Francisco. Lil Yase left the place all by himself around 11:30, but around 1:00 AM, news surfaced that he has died by shooting.

King Von's death

Lil Yase's sudden death has raised the question of young and coming rappers' lives and actions in the United States. It was not long back when the 26-year-old King Von was allegedly shot and killed in a nightclub in an Atlanta nightclub.

The authorities are doing the best they can to ensure proper gun laws in the country, and such actions should not go unnoticed. As Joe Biden has won the presidency of the United States of America against Donald Trump, we will have to see what gun laws will be introduced in the country to make sure that such shootings stop altogether.

Lil Yase's famous songs

Lil Yase started working in the music industry at the young age of 18. He shot to fame after his single, "Get It In," was released and amazed thousands of his fans. In 2013, he collaborated with California rappers like G-Val, Lil Blood, Nef The Pharaoh, and Mozzy & Yatta, for the remix version of "Get It In," which again became a hit song.

Lil Yase's "Case Closed" single got him a position in the Fader's article about the five biggest up and coming rappers from the San Francisco area.

Earlier this month, he has released the official music video for the song, "Big One," which was produced by his company, 420 Highway Productions.