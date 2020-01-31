Rapper "50 Cent" aka Curtis Jackson has been inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame, as per a report. The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker was honoured with his very own star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles.

It was 2,686th star on the famous strip which honours actors, musicians, and other notable celebrities.

The Hip-Hop artist has earned 86 awards from 135 nominations, one of them being a Grammy for "Best New Artist."

On the special occasion, his close friend Eminem was present during the induction and gave a touching speech, Variety reported.

He said "Of all the things I don't remember about 2002. I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50. The charisma and the personality — everything matched the intensity of his music," Variety report added.

He further said "I'm here today because he's not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I've known in the world. He's always been there when I needed him."

Eminem and 50 have collaborated on multiple projects together over the past 20 years, but Eminem emphasized that their friendship goes far beyond music and business

50 Cent vows not to argue with anyone after Bryant's death.

The death of late Kobe Bryant has changed 50 Cent and the rapper has decided "not to argue with anyone anymore"

Reuters

In an Instagram post, he wrote "i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, i'm not arguing with anyone anymore i'll deal with it another way if there's a problem."

The basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others on Sunday, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Beyonce, Kanye West and Travis Barker.

Wanted to be a boxer

Born in the South Jamaica section of Queens, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has lived in New York City all his life. He was raised by his grandparents after his father ran out and his mother was shot when he was only eight.

Growing up, the Queens rapper originally wanted to be a heavyweight boxer, but eventually fell back on rapping.