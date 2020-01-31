Tributes for late basketball star Kobe Bryant are still pouring in and now Beyonce has remembered 'Mamba' by sharing throwback photos on Instagram.

Beyonce paid tributes to the father-daughter duo by sharing a trio of photos which included a childhood picture of Bryant, Independent reported.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," she writes. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe." said Beyonce in her post.

Kobe's wife Vanessa breaks silence

Since the fatal crash, Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a horrific helicopter crash, saying the family is "completely devastated" by the tragedy.

On Wednesday, January 29 Vanessa took to her Instagram and wrote, " My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri"

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately"

In a touching post on Instagram, she thanked fans for the global outpouring of support and announced the launch of a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash.

She also appealed for the continued respect of her family's privacy as they begin to "navigate this new reality"

The fatal crash

The basketball great and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed over the city of Calabasas in California on Sunday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.