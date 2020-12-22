The Hathras rape incident shook the nation, but the brutality against girls and women continues to be a nuisance in the Indian society. Another shocking incident has come to light, this time of a 4-year-old girl – who was raped by a luxury bus driver in Mumbai and dumped on the road stuffed inside a bag.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday evening. The accused had assumed the girl was dead that was when he stuffed her in a gunny bag and threw her at an isolated spot near Waliv on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. But the minor was actually unconscious and later gained consciousness.

The locals took notice of the movements in the sack as the girl was trying to get out of it. They immediately opened the bag and found the girl, and late informed Waliv police. She was admitted to Sir DM Petit Municipal Hospital in Vasai for treatment.

According to the Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Bhayander police station, the luxury bus was parked when children were playing inside. The minor victim remained inside the bus while her friends managed to get out when the vehicle started moving.

Police arrest accused

The accused drives employees of an Andheri-based private company. He parks the vehicle in Vasai to pick up employees. On Sunday, the driver was with his friends having drinks and was leaving at around 1 p.m. to park the bus in Vasai to pick employees on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old driver of a luxury bus, a resident of Santacruz, was arrested by Bhayander police on Monday. The police identified the accused after checking the CCTV footage from nearby areas and charged him under Sections 376(2)(i), 376(3) (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The accused was produced before Thane court and a police remand in custody till December 28 has been ordered.