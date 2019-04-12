A 61-year-old Malayalam actress known for her role in a comic television serial has lodged a rape case with Kerala Police. The complaint has been made against 37-year-old Siya.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that Siya, who hails from Ernakulam, had befriended her over the phone, and later lured her by gifting a premium smartphone. Siya later continuously threatened and sexually exploited her on multiple occasions.

The actress revealed that Siya raped her at a hotel room in Thottapally and later exploited her after he visited her home in Kayamkulam. She also alleged that the man had made videos using his smartphone and sent it to her husband, neighbours and close family members.

The police have now filed an FIR in Kayamkulam and they have initiated the investigation. The investigation officers have revealed that the man is now working abroad.

A few days back, intimate videos of the actress were shared widely on instant messengers like Whatsapp. As the actress has now lodged a case, people who have watched the video are claiming that the complaint is fabricated as the actress was seen enjoying private moments in the video. These people also claim that the young man in the video is not at all compelling her to indulge in sexual acts.

Social media users allege that men are always becoming the victim even for consensual sexual encounters. As per these users, the video of the incident clearly indicates that both the actress and the young man were engaging in sexual acts with mutual consent.

Social media users claim that the police should take a case against the young man for leaking the video and not for rape. In the same manner, they are urging authorities to take legal action against the serial actress for lodging a false rape complaint.