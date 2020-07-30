In a shocking turn of events, a laboratory technician reportedly lured a 24-year-old woman Covid-19 patient to allow him to take vaginal swabs to conduct coronavirus test. The incident happened at the Covid Trauma Centre lab in Amravati, Maharashtra.

According to a report in India Today, the victim had gone to the Covid-19 test lab after her colleague, who was working at a local mall, was tested positive for the novel virus.

The lab techie had told the victim that it was important to take samples from her vagina for accurate test results.

The woman discussed the entire situation with her brother post her test. Her brother then went on to enquire with doctors working in the facility if vaginal swabs are taken for coronavirus test. The doctors denied existence of any such test.

A complaint has now been filed against the lab technician under rape charges. Maharashtra Women and child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has also assured strict action against the accused for his despicable act.