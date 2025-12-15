Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, is inching towards the Rs 500 crore club, and that too within just 10 days of its release.

The film has been getting mixed responses from fans, critics, and several celebrities. While some have lauded the film and called it patriotic, many others have termed it propaganda.

Ranveer, who is known for his enthusiasm and going OTT (over the top) with his promotional sprees, is maintaining a low-key stance this time, avoiding interviews and public reactions.

In fact, if you are an avid Instagram scroller, you must have come across Akshaye Khanna's viral dance reel, which is his entry song in the film. In the viral videos, Akshaye is seen dancing to the Arabic track FA9LA, sung by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

Fans and critics are lauding Akshaye's acting. Although he plays Rehman Dakait, a terrorist in the film, his aura is unmatched. Cinephiles are not glorifying terrorism but are instead praising Akshaye's screen presence and powerful performance.

In the viral song, FA9LA, sung by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, Ranveer is also seen in the background as he essays the role of a spy. Despite the movie being largely centred around him, most of the applause has gone to Akshaye, who has seemingly overshadowed Ranveer's star power.

since Abrar Haq’s entry in animal, I hadn’t seen anything this impactful. Akshaye Khanna eclipses the lead effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/NwTkJM0lsy — adnan (@adnanmohmdd) December 8, 2025

Ranveer Singh shares cryptic note

On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Stories and penned a note on Dhurandhar's success.

Ranveer shared a dialogue from the film, spoken by R Madhavan's character: "Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai."

He added, "Lekin filhaal... nazar aur sabr."

Meanwhile, the film, which is anti-Pakistan, has been banned in Gulf countries. However, ANI shared reactions from Pakistani viewers who watched the film and reviewed it. While some liked it, many did not.

Take a look.

Pakistan log itne chaman kyun hain? Yeh log documented evidence ko manne se mana kar dete hain. There are interviews by your former and current leader confessing to harbouring terrorism. Ajmal Kasab was a Pakistan. David Headley was a Pakistan. Hafiz saeed, Masood Azhar are… — Ajay (@ZiddiDeshbhakt) December 14, 2025

Amid massive criticism, Pakistan's Sindh government on Saturday, December 13, announced Mera Lyari, a film intended to showcase Lyari's culture. The announcement came in response to what was allegedly portrayed as negative propaganda in Dhurandhar.

The Sindh government has announced the release of a new film titled ‘Mera Lyari’ in response to the Indian propaganda movie Dhurandhar, which has drawn criticism for its negative portrayal of Pakistan and Lyari area. pic.twitter.com/FVpgTBPHCJ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 14, 2025

The film is inspired by real-life events, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza, who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang.