Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar, which released last Friday and is directed by Aditya Dhar, has been receiving mixed reviews. While many celebrities have praised the film, several others have labelled it propaganda.

Joining the bandwagon of reviewing Dhurandhar, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share his thoughts. He appreciated the film but criticised the political undertones, calling them a bit of a turn-off. As expected, he faced backlash.

Following the criticism, the actor posted a second review, this time praising the film more positively.

Since then, Hrithik Roshan has become the talk of the town for sharing two contrasting posts about Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, one questioning its politics and the other expressing that he is eagerly waiting for Part 2.

Here's what Hrithik posted on Instagram and Twitter:

On Wednesday, Hrithik posted on his Instagram story and wrote, "In his earlier Instagram review, posted on Wednesday evening, Hrithik had emphasised his admiration for filmmaking itself. He wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's a cinema."

On Thursday, Hrithik shared a tweet praising the film and the actors. He tweeted, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!!."

Netizens are sharing hilarious memes about Hrithik's posts. Many are puzzled about his contrasting reviews.

A netizen tweeted, "These posts prove that Hrithik's Insta password is with Saba Azad and his Twitter password is still with Kangana Ranaut..."

One comment read, "Hrithik on IG: 'I disagree with the politics'. Hrithik on X 48 hrs later: 'Bro the cinema tho.'"

Another user wrote, "Ye Twitter aur Insta do alag Hrithik chala rahe hai kya? (Do different Hrithiks run Twitter and Instagram?)"

The next one wrote, , "Different admins for X and Instagram??" and a humorous take: "Hrithik checking Insta: Kamaal hai, ye maine kab likhi? (When did I write this?)"

One X user questioned, "What about the politics of the film, which you had questioned last night, sir?"

It may be Saba Azad or Hrithik Roshan might have two personalities, one for Instagram and one for Twitter. Who knows?

Meanwhile, amid all the controversies, Dhurandhar is performing wonderfully at the box office. In six days, the film has collected Rs. 180.25 crore.