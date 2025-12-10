As 2025 is nearing its end, the only film that has truly shattered Bollywood box-office records is Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R.Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, among others.

The film is not for the faint-hearted; it's gory, gritty, and steeped in violence, with a narrative built around major terror attacks and the mastermind behind them. The makers have meticulously recreated the Parliament attack, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and several other gruesome incidents, portraying how India dismantles terrorism and confronts Pakistan.

Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews. While some viewers have praised it, many have been calling out the makers and dubbed the film as propaganda. Amid various reactions, film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra's review was pulled down, and not because it was negative.

Anupama Chopra has been embroiled in a controversial debate by describing Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, as an anti-Pakistan film. Her review, which called the film exhausting, relentless and frenzied, filled with too much testosterone, shrill nationalism, and an inflammatory anti-Pakistan narrative.

She mentioned that Aditya Dhar, known for the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, had crafted a three-hour spectacle that leaned heavily on hyper-masculine characters and nationalist themes.

Anupama Chopra also criticised the use of real terror events like the Kandahar hijacking, the Parliament attack, and the 26/11 recordings, calling the fact-fiction dangerous.

However, her review wasn't welcomed well, and she received massive backlash not only from fans but also from veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who publicly slammed her take.

Following mounting criticism, Anupama Chopra took down the review and also restricted replies to her tweet on X, allowing only accounts she follows or mentions to respond.

Reddit, as well as many social media posts, claims that The Hollywood Reporter–India, where her review appeared, is owned by Sanjiv Goenka's RPS Group, the same conglomerate that owns Saregama, which holds Dhurandhar's music rights.

Many felt that her harsh take did not sit well with the powers, and that is the reason why Anupama Chopra was compelled to take down her negative review.

Contrary to Anupama Chopra's views, Sanjiv Goenka praised the film. Sharing his review on X, he wrote, "Watched #Dhurandhar and loved it. A hard-hitting narrative, stellar performances and incredible craft... Special mention to Akshaye Khanna, who continues to win over Gen Z with that undeniable aura... Excited for Part 2."

As soon as his post went viral, netizens called it damage control. Well, the Hollywood Reporter saga is grabbing headlines.

Meanwhile, The Family Man Season 3 writer Sudhish Kamath has brutally slammed Dhurandhar.

He tweeted, "Is it propaganda? Or is it satire? Can't tell—but Dhurandhar will entertain both sides... Aditya Dhar has a great career as the Bollywood publicist for the State, but an even brighter future once he learns people aren't buying tickets to watch propaganda... Audiences feel cheated when you dump political baggage on them."

He further wrote, "A storyteller's job is to unite the tribe, not divide it. Dhurandhar remains in the league of Atlee's Ranveer Ching commercial—cooler, but selling snake oil for the State. A creepy BDSM variant of deshbhakti porn designed to ragebait and divide."

In another post, he still called Adiya Dhar talented; he wrote, "Dhar has the chops for mainstream storytelling... He has even humanised Pakistani characters. If he strives for it, he can rise above his prejudices and become a more honest storyteller."

Meanwhile, actor Sara Arjun has been sharing heartfelt notes for her co-star Ranveer, the cast, and recently for casting director Mukesh Chhabra, praising their support on the project.

Despite the controversy over the review, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, has generated high audience interest. The film ends on a cliffhanger, with Part 2 scheduled for release in March 2026 and will clash with Yash's Toxic.