Amid sub-zero temperature, Ranveer Singh's much-awaited movie '83' was released on Friday at the world's highest mobile theatre, situated at a height of 11,562 feet in the Leh area of Union Territory of Ladakh.

During the release of the movie, the COVID protocols were strictly followed. The first show, which went on till 11 a.m, only accommodated 60 spectators, half of the theater capacity, which is close to 120. Only two shows will be shown daily in the theatre.

83, the movie

The movie '83' is based on the Indian cricket team's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of legend Kapil Dev by defeating the then mighty West Indies team.

In such a situation, along with Leh, this film has also been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in different parts of the country on December 24. Many actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harry Sandhu are working in this film.

Director Kabir Khan is overenthusiastic over the release of his movie in the world's highest theatre

Quoting Kabir Khan, director of the movie '83', a news agency reported that the director was overjoyed over the release of his film in the world's highest theatre.

"My joy knows no bounds... '83' screening from tomorrow onwards in Ladakh, at Picturetime's inflatable theatre, the world's highest theatre at 11,562 feet. This is spectacular", the news agency quoted Kabir Khan.

World's highest theatre inaugurated in August this year

Situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet, the world's highest theatre was inaugurated in August this year. This theatre was set up in the Paldan area of Leh to bring cinema watching experience to most remote areas.

Picture Time Digiplex, a private company, has set up this mobile cinema hall in Ladakh's Leh district at an altitude of 11562 feet in August this year. This mobile cinema hall can be folded and taken anywhere.