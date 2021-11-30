The wait is finally over, and the makers of Ranveer Singh's 83 have released the official trailer of the movie. Based on the life of Kapil Dev and India's triumph in the 1983 World Cup, the film is directed by hitmaker Kabir Khan.

83 trailer: Goosebumps guarantee

The trailer of 83 is nearly four minutes in length, and throughout these moments, an Indian who loves his nation and cricket will witness multiple moments of goosebumps scenes.

The trailer begins in a very interesting manner, where the Indian team, in the world cup faced a situation of just seventeen runs with the loss of five wickets in the match against Zimbabwe. Later, it was Kapil Dev who helped India to win by scoring 175 runs, his highest score in One Day Internationals.

Later, the film portrays the hardships and humiliation faced by the Indian team as they reached England to play in the world cup. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of how powerful was the West Indies team during the 1980s.

Ranveer Singh steals the show

The trailer of 83 solely belongs to Ranveer Singh. With his unique mannerisms, he is literally living as the legendary Kapil Dev. Director Kabir Khan has proved his class once again by portraying the two extremes of press conferences attended by Kapil just before and after the world cup.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the major attraction of this trailer is Tamil actor Jiiva. The actor will be seen playing the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film. The supporting star cast in the movie includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.

83 will hit the screens on December 24, 2021.