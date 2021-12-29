Despite the hype and buzz around the film, Ranveer Singh's 83 has failed to bring the audience to the theatres. The film revolves around the Indian cricket team of 1983 and how they won the world cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika plays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. When the first look and teaser of the film was released, everyone speculated it to be the biggest blockbuster.

But, once the film was released, the hype never turned into the footfall expected. The film has taken a massive hit and has not even managed to cross Rs. 100 crore yet. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan. While the critics have loved the film, word-of-mouth, and fear of stepping out during the pandemic could be the reason behind the audience not flocking to watch this one.

The box office report

"#83TheFilm remains low... A double digit Day 4 would've salvaged the situation, but the rejection is apparent in its numbers... Premium multiplexes are driving its biz, but that's not enough... Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr. Total: ₹ 54.29 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Ranveer Singh to come to the rescue?

Amid all this, there have been speculations on whether Ranveer Singh would forgo his remaining fees.

"The film looks and feels like a documentary on the 1983 World Cup. Some from the production team had pointed this out while the film was being made. What was the need to shoot at the pricey Lords stadium in London when there are so many similarly vast cricket stadiums right here in India? But the naysayers were shut down by those from the film unit who were fully confident of getting the audience into theatres," critic and film analyst, Subhash K Jha revealed in a report for Bollywood Hungama.

The report further states that a large sum of Ranveer's fee is pending and in order to compensate for the losses, he might forgo the remainder amount.