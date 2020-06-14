Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sent his fans into tizzy by posting a bunch of shirtless pictures of himself on Instagram. He took to Instagram Stories to share the pictures, which seem to be from his post-workout photoshoot.

Ranveer Singh shared a collection of four photographs of close-up shots of the actor, flaunting his chiselled frame and perfect jawline. In some, his hair is over his face. The black-and-white pictures show Ranveer in a sober and intense avatar.

Recently, Ranveer shared that he was always glued to nineties television shows while growing up, which has shaped him completely and that he followed everything of the nineties era.

"I am a nineties kid. Born in 1985, the nineties era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion, those are my formative years. Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever," Ranveer Singh said.

The actor recalled the days he would sit in front of the TV, while other children played outside. "I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh! Basically, I am TV ka bachcha (kid), a product of television, a TV kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!" he added.

Now , Ranveer currently awaits the release of his upcoming film 83, the much-awaited sports drama narrating the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, the actor will be essaying the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.