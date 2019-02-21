Ranveer Singh is now one of the most top-rated heroes in Bollywood and is enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Gully Boy'. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar had its grand release on February 14 and it has already minted more than Rs 156 crores at the box-office. Amid this euphoria of success, Ranveer Singh has opened up about a very crucial time where the actor feared that his Bollywood career was soon going to be over.

In a recent interview given to BBC Hindi, Ranveer Singh revealed that he experienced the dilemma of his life in 2013 following a back injury. The injury was apparently inflicted during the shooting of the movie 'Lootera' which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Ranveer revealed that he was bedridden for nearly three months following the injury and during this time, he was doubtful about his future career in Bollywood.

Ranveer believed that the back injury might affect the way in which he could dance and fight on screen and he was very afraid about the way in which he will steer his career in the industry.

"In 2013, I suffered a dreaded back injury while filming. For about more than two and a half months, I was bedridden. I was literally afraid that I doubt whether I could dance or fight any more in movies. It should be noted that, at that time, I had just fulfilled my dream of becoming an actor. But, things were slipping out of my hands. But as that tough phase got ended, my choices became more authentic, and me, as a person got became more unfiltered," said Ranveer during the interview.

In 'Gully Boy', Ranveer has played the character of a Mumbai based street rapper. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in other prominent roles. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have penned the screenplay for the movie and it is bankrolled jointly by Farhan Akhtar, Nas, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.