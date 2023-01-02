Ranveer Singh's star power failed to make any major contributions at the box office in 2022. The versatile actor was seen in two films this year - Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. And surprisingly, both turned out to be the biggest duds of the year. And now, Ranveer is in no mood to leave anything to chance and is geared up to not take his next for granted.

The Befikre actor will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt next. And he has been asking KJo to show him the rushes of the film as and when they shoot a part. The film is slated for release in April and once song is yet to shot. Ranveer is already gearing up and getting into the headspace for the song.

"He has been asking Karan to show him the rushes of the film. Ranveer is hell-bent on making sure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the song that he will shoot with Alia in February, Ranveer is in full prep mode. At the moment, Karan Johar is Ranveer's saviour and guardian angel," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film will also boasts of an ensemble cast. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra will also be seen as the lead pair's family members in the film. This is the second time Alia and Ranveer will be paired opposite each other. Prior to this, the stars were seen in Gully Boy in 2019.