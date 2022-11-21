Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was in UAE on Sunday to watch the finals of the Abudhabi Grand Prix. He was seen in the paddock cheering teams. Interestingly, when F1 veteran Martin Brundle couldn't recognise who he is, the actor introduced himself with grace. The video went viral and fans are praising him for his wittiness.

In the clip, we can see Martin asking Ranveer how he was and the actor replies, "On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline." Immediately, Martin asks, "I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please." To which Ranveer replies, "I'm a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Soon martin complimented Ranveer's yellow outfit. "The respect for that suit! Because that is punching," he describes. Responding to this, Ranveer jokes, "You know the best part sir, I have to send it all back in the morning."

The video is going viral with many fans hailing the actor's humbleness. "The acceptance to introduce himself is the best ♥️" a user wrote, while another comment reads, "Dude with zero ego and attitude. Full of life. He handled the situation like a pro."

Ranveer was in UAE to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022), where he was crowned the superstar of the decade award. After receiving the award the actor got emotional and recalled his struggling day leaving his parent with teary eyes. The actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Cirkus with Deepika Padukone.