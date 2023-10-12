Toodles! One of the most loved celebrity chat shows hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is back with season 8. Fans who have been following this show diligently watch it and most of the celebs who have graced the Koffee couch have spoken candidly about most of the questions asked by Karan Johar. While few landed in controversy, some even manifested on the Koffee couch and got married.

For instance, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. With yet another season, the host promises to brew hot grapevines and spill some more tea.

Social media are anticipating probable guests on Koffee's couch.

Ranveer -Deepika shoot for Koffe With Karan

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shot for this season.

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shot till 11 pm and post which both of them along with Karan Johar partied together.

Several reports also suggest that Karan Johar will also be inviting Kartik Aaryan to his famous Koffee couch.

Karan shared two promos of season 8 of Koffee With Karan where he trolled himself for being a Konscience.

The filmmaker often calls nepo babies and talks about their sex life but this season he wishes to call celebs who haven't been on the show, especially the pairs.

This is the first time Ranveer and Deepika together will be on the show. They have earlier been part of various episodes but with different guests.

Fans are waiting for the rapid-fire steamy questions that dwell deeper into their bedroom and sex life.

The show will stream from October 26, 2023, on Disney + Hotstar.