Days after Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh has parted ways with YRF's talent management agency. Ranveer has exited the firm after almost two decades. Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with YRF's Band Baaja Baraat. Since then he has worked in several YRF films. Ranveer's last release – Jayeshbhai Zordaar – was also produced by YRF.

Ranveer remains amicable

Despite exiting the talent management agency, Ranveer continues to share a warm bond with Aditya Chopra, says a HT report. It further states that there is no bad blood between the two and the doors of Aditya's home and office will always remain open for the superstar. Ranveer's exit comes barely a few days after Parineeti Chopra left the agency.

Parineeti's reason

Parineeti had also made her debut with YRF's Ishaqzaade. She also worked in several films made under the YRF banner like Kill Dill, Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Daawat-e-Ishq. Parineeti wanted to explore different avenues and thus bid adieu to the talent management agency.

"Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency," a source informed Pinkvilla.

Parineeti will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika as well.