Actor Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming film Dhurandhar, which will be released this Friday in theatres. Last week, on Friday, the actor attended the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa. Present were other renowned dignitaries, such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, megastar Rajinikanth, and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty.

The actor touched Rajinikanth's feet as a mark of respect and praised Rishab Shetty's iconic role in Kantara. He was so overwhelmed seeing and meeting them that Ranveer even expressed his desire to work in the upcoming sequels. Ranveer then recreated a scene referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, by sticking his tongue out and tilting his head backwards while rolling his eyes. He called Goddess Chavundi a "female ghost", for which he later faced backlash.

Ranveer's act was appreciated by Rishab and others; they even applauded and laughed, but what followed was criticism, with people calling for a ban on Dhurandhar and slamming the actor on X (formerly Twitter).

On Tuesday, Ranveer issued a heartfelt apology after his act was perceived as mockery and mimicry.

Taking to Instagram stories, he penned, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Ranveer's act is not just limited to social media negativity; a complaint was filed on Monday by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) against actor Ranveer Singh, alleging that he insulted Goddess Chamundadevi during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

What does the complaint say?

According to the complaint, Ranveer Singh had imitated on stage the divine form of a deity portrayed in the Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 and referred to Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, as a female ghost.

Not only is Ranveer battling criticism for referring to the goddess as a ghost, but on the other end, his film Dhurandhar is in troubled waters as Major Mohit Sharma's family has ordered a stay on the film. Major Mohit Sharma's father alleged that the makers did not seek permission to use his son's personal life and achievements.

They said the film appears to be directly inspired by the life, persona, undercover operations, and martyrdom of Major Sharma, without any consent, consultation, verification, or prior permission from the family or the Indian Army.

However, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections of the parents of Major Mohit Sharma, who was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, while granting certification to Dhurandhar. The family has contended that such depiction, without authorisation, violates their right to privacy, dignity, reputation, and the posthumous personality rights of the martyr under Article 21 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the CBFC's counsel informed the court that certification had not yet been granted and that the producer had clarified the movie was not a biopic.

Counsel for producer Jio Studios also claimed that the film is not a biopic but a work of fiction and is not based on Sharma's life at all. He added that the CBFC had recommended certain cuts.

The petition has also raised serious concerns about national security, stating that the film portrays sensitive military operations, undercover infiltration patterns, counter-terrorism strategies, special forces methodology, and the internal structure of India's security.

The advance booking for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened on Monday, four days ahead of release.