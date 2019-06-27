Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will now travel to the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019. In its 10th year, the festival will host the revered director and will be showcasing her film in her presence as an ode to one this year's most compelling films.

Director Zoya Akhtar will be there to present her film Gully Boy to Australian audiences and will also be doing a elaborate in conversation on Indian cinema with the audiences. People from all across the country of Australia are expected to be present for her special conversation which is slated to take place on August 10. The festival will take place from August 8 to 17 in cultural capital of Victoria, Melbourne.

Speaking about her attendance, Zoya said, "It's always great to see Indian cinema traveling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see celebration of Indian films. I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There's a huge Indian community in Australia and I'm looking forward to take Gully Boy to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences".