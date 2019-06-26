Six months of 2019 are almost over and plenty of films got released in the first half of this year. URI: The Surgical Strike has proven us right to expect the unexpected while Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy gave us a cult classic and with Badla, we got to know that crime thriller drama has its own charm. Also, claiming the thunder was Bharat which hit the right chords.

Many shone away with a successful run but there were a few upsets too- Kalank was the biggest disappointment, RAW, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonchiriya, India's Most Wanted, to name a few.

Let's go back and revisit the films which graced the first half of the year and the others, which did not do well as per the expectation.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat broke his own record of delivering the highest opener of his career and became the second highest opener of a lifetime after Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan. The film has successfully crossed the 200 crore mark.

URI: The Surgical Strike, the war drama was a sleeper hit which was released in January and stayed in the theatres for more than 100 days, collected Rs 245 crore plus business at the box office.

Badla, proved that a brilliant script can take the film ahead by leaps and bounds as it grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Recently released Kabir Singh is also doing extremely well at the box office.

Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Luka Chuppi, Kesari were decent hit at the box office which did Rs 100 crore plus business. But there were quite a few disappointments as well and Kalank tops the chart. Other upsets include RAW, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonchiriya, India's Most Wanted, Why Cheat India and Thackeray.

Undoubtedly, Bharat becomes the highpoint of the first half of 2019 as it has already crossed Rs 200 crore and is running successfully at the theatres.