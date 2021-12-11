Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone's '83' has landed in some major legal soup. A UAE-based financier has accused the makers of fraud and lodged a complaint against them. The company approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and alleged to have invested approximately Rs 16 crores and was promised good returns by Vibri Media.

Since Deepika Padukone has also invested money in the film, the case also brings her into the legal purview.

What went wrong

A criminal complaint has been filed against Kabir Khan and the producers over cheating and criminal conspiracy says a DNA report. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on the Indian cricket team and their world cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, the then Indian team captain. Deepika Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and Ammy Virk among others.

"It's just one of those films that as I said, you don't choose the stories, the stories choose you, and 83 is one of those stories will always be one of the memorable experiences of my life and be one of those most incredible stories of triumph of the human spirit that I've ever heard, so it's a special film, it's been, even in terms of craft been designed for the big screen," Khan had told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about why Deepika chose to be a producer, Kabir Khan had said that there is a holistic view to the film. Deepika looked at it like the kind of film she wants to be associated with and became one of the producers, he said.