All eyes are set on the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. After the cocktail party on day 1 and Rihanna's stellar performance for the first time in India at the bash, day 2 was grand as guests spent the day at the jungle safari and then later in the evening celebs and dignitaries graced their presence in traditional outfits. From exuding royalty to looking straight out of a fairy tale, every actor stunned in ethnic wear and it was indeed a visual treat for social media users.

Best and worst-dressed celebs

Billionaire and Microsoft CEO Bill Gates wore Indian attire and netizens loved how they joyfully embraced the tradition.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan also graced the night in beige and green-toned ethnic attire. Fans were delighted to see Mark and Bill Gated keeping up with the traditional ethnic attire dress code.

Giving a royal vibe, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan exuded elegance and Taimur looked cute in kurta. Kareena looked ethereal in a red-golden-hued shimmery saree that she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse. Saif and Taimur twinned in a black and white sherwani look.

Karisma Kapoor wore an indo-western outfit that had a mid-length coat along with a satin white skirt. Netizens weren't impressed with her headgear.

To complete her look, she opted for maang tika, haathphool along with matching earrings. Karisma carried a pearl handheld bag.

Rani Mukherji looked stunning in a red saree paired with a statement necklace.

Sonali Bendre donned a stunning shimmery black and golden ensemble for the gala night.

'Jawan' director Atlee and his wife Priya posed in their traditional outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the event with her brother Arjun Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. They posed for the shutterbugs.

Janhvi opted for a pink shimmery saree.

Suhana and Navya Naveli Nanda looked stunning in a saree; Suhana wore a turquoise saree. Whole Navya looked breathtakingly beautiful in traditional wear.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao posed with veteran actor Jeetendra.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar twinned in the shaded of black.

Former West Indies cricket caption Dwayne Bravo wore a yellow kurta set for the event.

He posed and greeted Spiritual Guru Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza.

Ms Dhoni wore a light-coloured traditional attire.

But the star of the evening was Deepika – Ranveer the couple stunning in ethnic wear. They looked straight out of the SLB movie. For the unversed, their love story blossomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Dressed in golden attire, Deepika was a sight to behold.

Deepika and Ranveer who are brimming with joy as they are soon going to embrace parenthood, not only danced and played dandiya. The couple was seen enjoying others' performances.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 also shows inside pictures and videos where the celebs are greeting one another. Salman Khan greeted Anant Ambani and Ranveer Singh.

Sara and Deepika were seen bonding. While Katrina was grooving to Diljit's performances. Sidharth and Ranbir were seen hugging each other.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia's outfit features a deep v-neck blouse adorned with intricate gold embroidery all over. She paired it with a heavily embroidered lehenga skirt, which is embellished with gold sequin resham hand embroidery. She completed the look with an elegant matching dupatta.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Inside videos with celebs' meetings and greeting each other.