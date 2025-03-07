The controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent is far from over. Last month, Ranveer, along with Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani, appeared as guests on Samay Raina's show. As per the show's format, the trio cracked jokes that were deemed vulgar and below the belt, sparking backlash from social media users. Many slammed Ranveer and Apoorva for their insensitive remarks.

Following the outrage, multiple FIRs were lodged against them, leading to legal trouble for India's Got Latent. As a result, all the videos from the show have now been taken down.

Ranveer later issued an apology via a video message after facing brutal criticism. He also followed up with a written apology. However, his attempts to clarify the situation did little to pacify social media users, who continued to call him out for his offensive and derogatory remarks.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before NCW

After multiple summons and FIRs, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday. As reported by PTI, they were questioned for hours before submitting written apologies.

According to PTI, Ranveer assured the NCW that he would be more careful with his words in the future.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated that the commission would not tolerate the use of inappropriate language. She confirmed that four individuals—Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia—had appeared before the panel.

"The commission will not accept the use of inappropriate language. Such remarks are simply not acceptable," Rahatkar said.

She further added that the individuals had expressed regret over their remarks: "Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They appeared before the commission and expressed deep regret. They admitted they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted a 'maafinama' (written apology)."

The NCW took cognizance of the remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija, and others on Samay Raina's show, which had sparked widespread outrage last month.

What did Ranveer say?

'Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in?': Ranveer Allahabadia asks a female contestant on Samay Raina's show

While the episode has been shot, it has not yet been released on social media. However, several clips from the unaired episode have already gone viral.

What did Apoorva Makhija say?

Apoorva Makhija's comments during the episode have also fueled controversy. One particular remark about "vaginal sensation" and another crude statement triggered massive backlash.

During the episode, Makhija asked a male contestant, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?" (Have you ever seen a vagina after exiting your mother?)

She then made another explicit remark: "Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6-inch ka hona chahiye." (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches.)

FIR details

The police have invoked section 67 (transmission of obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, along with Sections 79, 196, 296, 299, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A total of 30 people, including artists, hosts, judges, participants, and organizers, have been booked for allegedly using obscene and offensive language on the show.